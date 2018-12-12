VENICE — Since August, when Sarasota County commissioners agreed to put the two Beach Road charter amendments on the ballot, Commissioner Charles Hines has been warning about the unknown potential impacts if they passed.
At the County Commission meeting Tuesday in Venice, it appeared that with the passage of the two amendments, the bear will be approaching the honey tree in the near future.
As they considered the consent agenda Tuesday, Hines pulled one item for discussion to illustrate his continuing points about the vagueness and uncertainty posed by the language of the two charter amendments.
The item pulled by Hines called for commissioners to pass a resolution establishing a date and time for a public hearing to consider vacating the county’s interest in a portion of Hardee Drive between Inverness Road and Jackson Road in the Venice Farms Subdivision.
Pointing to a map of the area, Hines noted the presence of a water body near the road.
“This is the exact fact patter I described two months ago,” Hines said. “I just didn’t believe something like this would come along so soon.”
The presence of that body of water, viewable from Hardee Drive, could possibly be construed under the charter amendments as a water vista and prevent commissioners from vacating the county’s interest in the road.
The term “water vista” was not defined in the charter language as drafted by the proponents of the amendment, Reopen Beach Road Inc.
Arguing the vagueness takes away commissioners’ ability to do things, Hines added, “I don’t believe this was the intent, but it is the result of the way it was worded.”
Drawing upon her experience as a state representative and state senator, Commission Chairwoman Nancy Detert observed that when constitutional amendments were passed, the Legislature then proceeded to draft and adopt implementing language.
She asked if commissioners had that ability.
Told no by County Attorney Steve DeMarsh, Detert said it was completely contrary to how the state did it, adding, “This is just fraught with alligators.”
DeMarsh did temper his response to Detert.
“I think there are substantive problems with the amendments as well as questions about their enforceability,” he said.
Later in the meeting, during his report to commissioners, DeMarsh mentioned he and a member of county administration would be meeting with Mike Consentino, the leader of Beach Road Inc., and his attorney to discuss possible settlement of the pending litigation over the county’s vacation of a portion of Beach Road in 2016.
That meeting came about after Consentino approached Hines during commissioners’ lunch break at one of their meetings two weeks ago.
DeMasrh added that following that meeting, he will likely request a shade meeting in early January to discuss the litigation and the county’s strategy going forward. A shade meeting is an executive session of the commission that is an exception to Florida’s open meetings law.
Commissioners did unanimously approve the item pulled by Hines, and the public hearing on the potential road vacation will take place Jan. 15, 2019 during the next commission meeting in South County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.