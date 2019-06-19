By Warren Richardson
Sun Correspondent
SARASOTA — With a brief discussion, Sarasota County commissioners decided to restore Sunday hours to the county library system.
The vote to restore Sunday hours at two libraries was unanimous, coming during the first day of commissioners’ annual budget workshops.
The move will add $232,000 to the proposed 2020 budget.
Sunday hours had been removed years ago from the Jacaranda and Selby libraries as a cost-saving measure during the recession a decade ago.
But as the county’s financial picture continued to improve, residents began requesting that the service be restored.
“This is a quality of life measure to me,” Commissioner Mike Moran said.
Commissioners did not specify which two libraries would be open, but based upon past experience they will likely be Jacaranda and Selby again.
The service will begin in January.
Budget overview
County Administrator Jonathan Lewis began the workshop with an overall view of his proposed budget for fiscal year 2020, but commissioners quickly went to a comparison of then and now.
For example, Commissioner Alan Maio noted that the gross taxable value of property in the county remains less than the high-water mark in 2008 when the gross value reached $62.7 billion. The current gross value as reported by the property appraiser is $62.2 billion.
Maio also noted the county has 79 less employees then it did in 2008 while the population has increased between 60,000 to 70,000 people.
Taking note of the new construction in the county and to address a question she knew was coming from Maio, Budget Director Kim Radke displayed a slide showing that for construction that starts in 2019, it will not be until 2022 that the county begins to collect taxes on the property. In addition, Radke said, each $100 million in new construction only generates $344,000 in property tax revenue.
The presentations
During the first day of the workshops, commissioners received the proposed budgets of the clerk of the circuit court, the property appraiser, the guardian ad litem, court administration, the public defender and state attorney, tax collector, and medical examiner.
Of those proposals, the 35 percent increase in the guardian ad litem’s budget, from $207,650 to $280,409 stood out.
The explanation for the increase was the need for two additional employees due to the increased caseload the office is handling. Commissioners quickly accepted that answer due to the office’s action last year in not seeking additional funding even though it was needed.
Dr. Russell Vega, the county’s medical examiner, once again made his pitch for a new facility in the county for his operations, which are currently conducted at Sarasota Memorial Hospital.
In meetings with county staff, Vega said they had examined various properties and identified the northwest quad property near the Celery Fields as an ideal site.
“It’s a good location,” Vega said. “We’d be good neighbors.”
While not comfortable with that suggestion, commissioners appeared sympathetic to Vega’s dilemma.
“We have people on our staff who can help this gentleman,” Commission Chairman Charles Hines said. “We found a building for the sheriff. We can do this again.”
And while the discussion continued, Hines found an office/medical building near the County Administration Center listed for $3.5 million.
Lewis said staff would take commissioners’ direction and work with Vega to meet his needs.
Today’s schedule
The budget workshop will continue today beginning at 9 a.m. in the third floor Think Tank of the County Administration Center, 1660 Ringling Blvd., Sarasota.
Today’s schedule includes the sheriff, supervisor of elections, remaining county departments, and a discussion about the capital improvement program.
The schedule of presentations is always subject to change.
Access Sarasota TV will televise the meetings, and the agendas are available at www.scgov.net by clicking on Meetings and Agendas under the Services A-Z tab. For more information, residents can also call the county’s Call Center at 941-861-5000.
