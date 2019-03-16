This year, Toledo Blade Elementary is trying something new for their kindergarten orientation.
Parents and/or caregivers sign up to schedule a visit to the school campus in small groups and are able to learn and ask questions in a more personal way; they have the opportunity to meet one on one with staff members and see first hand how the school works.
