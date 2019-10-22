NPHS Cheer seniors were recognized recently at the school's Senior Night football game. They are Patrick Bethune, Nicole Donaldson, Emilee Harvell, Liberty Johnson, Kenzie Kurowski, Kayla Lyles, Sammie Mckenzie, A’sharia Miller, Bryce Muniz, Kenzi Rouzzo, Jordyn Ruh, Alyssa Tierra, Jessica Toth and Hailey Warren.
