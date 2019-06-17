NORTH PORT — A 2-year-old boy drowned Monday after falling into his family's backyard pool, according to North Port authorities.
North Port Police and Fire Rescue units were called to the 2500 block of Beaver Terrace for a suspected drowning around 11:30 a.m., according to a news release.
The boy was transported to the North Port Emergency Room, but later died.
The investigation is ongoing. The Criminal Investigations Division will look into the circumstances surrounding the death, the release said.
The family's home was roped off with police tape.
The child's father stood next to a car parked along the street. He buried his face in his hands.
Neighbors say a woman, who lived next door, performed CPR on the child before the ambulance arrived.
She would later return to sit in front of her home, where she clutched her husband's hand as tears rolled down her cheeks.
Police spokesman Josh Taylor urged parents to keep an eye on children near pools at all times. He recommended installing a pool alarm, which can alert parents that a child has made contact with the water.
He added that placing a screen around the pool can also help prevent similar incidents from occurring.
"It's always something seemingly small that ends in a tragedy — the sliding glass door being open or someone not paying attention and the child wanders into the pool," Taylor said.
