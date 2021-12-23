The Child Protection Center has plans to expand its internet safety workshops for child abduction and abuse prevention education in South Sarasota County.
At the same time, the nonprofit is expanding its footprint in North Port with the purchase of a new building.
The FBI reported that one in four children with an electronic device will be sexually solicited online, according to the center.
"That is a startling statistic," said Doug Staley, the center's executive director.
He said the problem was prevalent in the area — and the pandemic has driven more people online while creating a false sense of security.
"One thing that we do know is children had access to the internet or tablets," Staley said about the need for online access throughout the pandemic.
To help with education for safety skills while on the internet, the Child Protection Center has a Personal Safety and Community Awareness program, which recently received a $27,500 grant from the Carlie Brucia Memorial Fund for Children.
This grant will allow the program to expand the curriculum of its free educational workshops which are already present within Sarasota County Schools.
Along with the schools, the community can reach out to the Personal Safety and Community Awareness program for additional workshops to help with child abduction or abuse prevention which teach "safety skills that travel with the child," said the program director Michelle McSwain.
Depending on the age of the children, the workshop lays out the basic foundation for safety skills online.
"Kids these days think that people online are friends," McSwain said.
However, she said those people online are strangers and explain to children the rules for strangers online including not sharing personal information.
The safety rules advance through the various ages of the children.
As children are older, the workshops cover social media and mental health. There are also workshops for parents to repeat the skills learned at home.
Apart from safety online, the Public Service Awareness program offers abduction prevention workshops.
McSwain said she compares practicing fire drills to talking about abductions because "it can be a scary conversation."
She said the more aware children are about what an abduction situation would look like, the better the prevention.
"Prevention is one of the most important things we do here," McSwain said. "If we can prevent this from ever happening that is our ultimate goal."
Along with the the grant, the Child Protection Center just purchased a new building in North Port on Dec. 15, with plans to host education workshops in the near future after renovations.
The organization closed on a 5,200-square-foot building at 5600 Peace River Road, just of South Sumter Boulevard and a block from Tamiami Trail.
"We will have an even stronger presence in South County," Staley said with the upcoming expansion.
"We have seen steady growth and needed more space. Additionally, our rent costs have skyrocketed over the last four years. This will allow us to control long-term costs and focus more resources on client services," he said.
For more information on the Child Protection Center and its workshops, visit cpcsarasota.org.
