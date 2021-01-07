NORTH PORT — Just for today, Maggie Novello is imagining her city is Disney World, so she can raising money for her favorite cause.
For seven years, Novello has participated the RunDisney Marathon. This year, organizers canceled the in-person run due to COVID-19.
But that won’t stop Novello from hitting the streets.
“The show must go on,” said Novello, a teacher of Secondary Early Childhood and the director of the Cyesis Teen Parent Program at North Port High School.
For many years, the RunDisney has been a weekend race series that includes a 5K, a 10K, and a half marathon, and challenges involving one or more of these races.
“This would have been my eighth year running with my childhood friends of 40 years. We meet in Orlando and do the 10K for William. He is my friend Anne McGee Hancock, and her husband, Chris’s, 18-year-old son. William has a form of muscular dystrophy called Duchenne.”
Novello’s small team, Run4Will, usually has up to eight participants.
“We just about raised $80,000 so far to create awareness and for research to put an end to this horrible disease,” Novello said.
Saturday, while her childhood friends will be running in their hometowns, Novello and a few local friends and maybe some family members will be running/walking six miles around North Port beginning at 10 a.m.
“I stress running, as the Disney pacer balloon ladies will not be around to force us to run,” Novello joked. “We will probably just be our own balloon ladies. We will be starting at my house off Cranberry Boulevard, walking down Price Boulevard. We will stop at Beefs (Beef ‘O’ Brady’s) for a bit and then walk back to my house. So if anyone sees us, we will be the ones in red Run 4 Our Sons shirts and have balloons. Our team this year are my childhood friends Kristina Solan, Anne McGee, Bridget Habesland and her sister Leeny.”
Novello and her friends hope to be among thousands of virtual runners Saturday, running in cities and towns everywhere.
“While my body is in no shape to be doing these 10Ks, I have no plans to stop,” she said. “I love being a part of Run4Will and supporting William Hancock, his family, and all children diagnosed with Duchenne muscular dystrophy.
“Will was diagnosed with Duchenne at age of 4,” she said. “To be honest, I had never heard of Duchenne until re-connecting with Anne on Facebook. Duchenne is the most common fatal genetic disorder among children, targeting primarily boys. To date, there’s no cure or treatment to stop the progression of Duchenne.”
Those with Duchenne muscular dystrophy are truly in a race against time as their muscles deteriorate further each day.
“By age 10, Will had lost his ability to walk. Now, as an 18-year-old, the simple tasks of entering his own home, getting out bed, eating, or various other things are a challenge and require much assistance, Despite the challenges,” Novello said. “Will is one of the most positive kids I have met. I’m inspired and awed by his parent’s strength and determination.”
Novello said the genetic disease hasn’t stopped William from entering college as a computer science major. He and other college students in Massachusetts are learning remotely this year. Staying at home is not too bad this year as William’s family purchased a larger, more wheelchair accessible home.
Novello said donations are used for advances in stem cell research and gene splicing techniques.
“I hit my fundraising goal this year,” she said. “Every year, I raise anywhere from $1,000 to $1,500 and our team raises about $10,000 every year. One of my childhood friends that has done the run with me lives in Vero, Florida, and may come over as well. She hit her goal this week too.”
