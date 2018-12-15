NORTH PORT — David Sommer, North Port High School’s director of choral and vocal studies, said we’ve seen it and heard about it — now it’s time to come and experience it.
The North Port’s choral choir is having a winter showcase at 7 p.m. tonight at North Port’s Performing Arts Center.
Tickets are $5, with free admission for teachers and students of Woodland and Heron Creek middle schools with student ID.
Tonight’s concert won’t be specifically holiday themed. The choir will perform pop, jazz, holiday and winter-themed songs.
Sommer has 24 years experience and is in his second year at North Port, said the focus last year was to create an identity for who they are.
“The goal this year is outreach, then become a program that isn’t known just locally but throughout the state, nationally and eventually international,” Sommer said.
Shirts, T-shirts, polos, and hoodies will be sold at the concert, and any donations are welcome for preparation for plans for the group’s Nashville trip next year during Spring Break.
The choral choir has been doing different fundraisers like Yankee candle sales and Englewood Ford- Drive for Your School.
The group also performed for Temple Shalom and St. Mary’s Ukrainian Church.
The students plan on going to Nashville for spring break where they will perform, go on an American History tour, and explore music museums.
“It will be a whole combination of performance, fun, education, and a chance of a lifetime for some of these kids who will remember this in many years to come,” Sommer said.
Hallie Hart, 17, the choir’s president, called it her second family.
“We all enjoy what we are doing and we all love giving back to the community that started us,” Hart said.
