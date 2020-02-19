The North Port Chorale made it a night of romance with its "Happily Ever After" concert on Saturday at the North Port Performing Arts Center. Musical selections related to love themes, including several from Disney classics, were presented. The Chorale is directed by Jeffrey Herbert. Piano accompaniment was by Angela Navarro, with percussion by Chris Farnum;, guitar by Joe Pariseau and bass by John Harvey. For more about the North Port Chorale, visit www.thenorthportchorale.org.
