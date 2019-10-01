NORTH PORT — Now that Chris Gursky has had a successful hang-gliding flight, he may try it again.
He may even try hang-gliding’s cousin sport, paragliding.
Gursky is back home in North Port this week after making his return trip to Interlaken, Switzerland. He went to take a second shot at what turned out to be a near-disastrous hang-gliding flight in 2018. It was the one where his guide hadn’t strapped him in, and he flew down from a mountain holding on for his life for a nightmarish 2 minutes, 10 seconds. The YouTube video of that flight was viewed 10 million times.
This go around, the trip was much better. Gursky was able to enjoy his hang-gliding flight in Interlaken, a resort city in the Swiss Alps.
“It was fantastic,” Gursky said.
The second trip for Gursky was courtesy of the Interlaken tourism board, whose members had obviously watched the YouTube video. They arranged for another flight.
“We met with the board of hang gliding,” Gursky said.
Gursky also met with the pilot the night before his second flight. Though there was worry, he mentioned that the weather was calling for rain.
When Gursky arrived to take his flight, the weather was perfect. Even still, he had some apprehension before his flight.
“It was the exact same spot,” Gursky said. “It was kind of weird, I was excited,”
Leading up to the flight he made sure, along with others, that he was strapped in.
“My harness was tight,” Gursky said.
He added that he was sure everyone was checking. After the final checks were made, he was ready to do it again.
“We ran off the edge, I knew I was connected,” Gursky said.
This time, Gursky completed the flight with no problems, and despite the apprehension, it went well.
Gursky said he’d like to take more hang-gliding lessons with his wife Gail, who took another flight during this trip. She completed her flight with no problems.
“It was a wonderful experience,” Gursky said.
“We both have an interest in hang gliding, we may take a lesson,” Gursky said. “I would also like to try paragliding.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.