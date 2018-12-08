‘Christmas Winds’ is the name of the North Port Concert Band Holiday concert set for 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 16 at the Performing Arts Center.
Those interested in tickets can stop by the North Port Performing Arts Center box office at 6400 W. Price Blvd., North Port. Box office hours are 10 a.m. until 1 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Tickets can also be purchased by calling 941-426-8479 or 1-866-406-7722.
