NORTH PORT — Greetings from Holiday Park. The month of December was a very busy month for the residents. Most of residents are back during the winter.
There was a lot to do in preparation for Christmas. The residents that are in charge of the Christmas decorations started early getting the decorations ready. This year, we had white lights for the light trees that greet our residents coming into the park. Every day we saw big containers around park with the decorations.
The Gazebos must be decorated and the lights put up. Our maintenance people started putting the decorations and lights on all our buildings. Then the light trees were put in place and made sure the lights are all working. Our residents started decorating their golf carts in preparations for the golf cart parade. We saw the decorations for the cul-de-sacs and the homes being done.
Then the big day for the golf cart parade.
This was not going to be easy to judge these. There were all so great. Bill and Jackie Mitchell were in charge of the parade. Jackie drove the golf cart for one of our Grand Marshall, Suzy Mulhollen and Bill drove the cart for our second Grand Marshall, Glen Anderson. The parade went around both Phases with residents at each intersection.The parade ended at the Phase 1 Hall for the Cookie Party.
The emcee was Gary Branch and Phyllis Branch was in charge of the cookies. Jackie then introduced our grand marshals and announced the winners of the golf cart parade.
First Place went to Gerald and Rose Warner of Palena Boulevard; second place went to Sharon Schafer, Tammy Oliver, Lynn Leonard and Pat Schmeltz of Greenview Court and third place went to Bob and Kathy Bachman.
Honorable mention went to Pat Robinson and Mariann Underdown of Phase 2 and also honorable mention to Marie Worman of Hikina Drive.
This was not a easy task for the judges. Congratulations to each. John RobRabideau then announced the winners of the cul de Sac’s Christmas decorations. First place went to Greenview Court; second place went to the 1st Cul de Sac on Palena Boulevard and third place went to Haele Court.
The winners of the house decorations: first place to Shawn Tunis and Leslie, of Palena Boulevard; second place went to Don and Liz LaMaster, of Keena Court and third place went to Sammy and Barbara Gonterman of Hikina Drive. Congratulations to each.
Everyone did a great job and this was not an easy task for the Judges. Everyone in our park did a great job of decorating.
After the winners were announced a surprise visit was made by Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus. They also brought a little something for the children visiting our park this Christmas. A fun time was had by all. Christmas Carols were sung by all and then the cookies were served. Thanks to all that made this a special day.
