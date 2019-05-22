One of the outstanding members of the North Port Ukrainian American community, leading member of the community organizations and one of the original organizers of the church life in the North Port and Southwest Florida Ukrainian American community, has returned after several years absence.
Omelan Hrab, a longtime resident of our area, moved to be near his children in Washington state when his and his wife Maria’s, now deceased, health deteriorated and required family assistance.
Omelan Hrab passed away in an assisted living facility in Bothell, Washington on May 9, 2019.
His body was returned to be laid to rest near his earlier deceased wife, Maria, in Venice Memorial Gardens in Venice.
Mr. Hrab was born June 12, 1925 in Ukraine. After surviving the war activities in his native Ukraine, and spending several years in refugee and displaced persons camps in Germany, where he met and married his loving Maria, the family made to the United States and eventually found home in this area as members of the growing Southwest Florida Ukrainian American community.
Mr. Hrab became active in both, the church and community activities.
He was one of the original workers who cleared the land and saw the construction of the beautiful Presentation of the Most Holy Mother of God Ukrainian Catholic Church. He served on various church committees, Church Council, and became the longest serving church trustee.
As trustee he performed many tasks over and above the trustee’s responsibilities. He became an actual manager of all parish activities, including publishing the weekly Parish Bulletin, preparing all reports, organizing parish activities and chairing these activities.
In addition to the aforementioned activities, Mr. Hrab was also active in most of the local community clubs and organizations. He chaired the Hromadskyi Komitet — coordinating committee of all local Ukrainian American clubs and organizations — local chapters of Patriarchal Society, Ukrainian American Congress Committee and others. He was often the keynote speaker at many festive activities of the community
The Panakhyda — Requiem service — was celebrated last Monday evening in North Port with Solemn Requiem Liturgy was celebrated yesterday at the Presentation of the Most Holy Mother of God Ukrainian Catholic Church, and his remains were laid to rest at the Venice Memorial Gardens.
The Rev. Vasyl Petriv, pastor, officiated at all services. Vechnaya Pamyat! — Eternal Memory!
• • •
The Cpl. Roman G. Lazor Post 40 of the Ukrainian American Veterans’ Memorial Day activities will consist of Panakhyda (Requiem service) for the repose of souls of all departed veterans this Sunday after the 10 a.m. Divine Liturgy in the Presentation of the Most Holy Mother of God Church, and participation in the community Veterans Day observance at the Veterans Park in North Port on Monday, May 27, 2019.
Post 40 will celebrate its 20th anniversary with a gala dinner and dance at 5:30 p.m., on Saturday, Nov. 16 at Heron Creek Golf and Country Club in North Port. (Last week’s column erroneously stated that the celebration will consist of a luncheon).
• • •
On Monday, May 20, the newly elected president of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy was inaugurated and officially took helm of the nation. He and his wife Olena greeted foreign dignitaries and guests at the Mariinsky Palace in Kyiv.
Atanas Kobryn covers the Ukrainian community for the North Port Sun. He can be emailed at atanask@aol.com.
