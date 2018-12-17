Church hosts car show PHOTOS BY MONICA AMAYA 52 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email SUN PHOTO BY MONICA AMAYABob Cromwell stands by his 1957 Chevrolet Bel-Air, with all original parts. Scott Lawson North Port Editor Larry Junge inspects the inside of the 1931 Ford “A” Cabriolet owned by Paul and Carol Magrath. The 1969 Chevrolet pick-up truck owned by Dan Troumbly, has been awarded in different shows “Best Modified Truck.” Judy and Tony Taschler worked around seven years restoring a 1972 VW convertible. Joe Rossi designed and built his T-Rex Auto-cycle. SUN PHOTO BY MONICA AMAYAJim and Anna Crawford stroll along all the cars during the December morning show at the San Pedro Catholic Church. A 2017 Dodge Challenger Scat Pack Shaker and its owner Ted Shonts. SUN PHOTOs BY MONICA AMAYA SUN PHOTO BY MONICA AMAYAFriends Tom Renihan and Tim Martin visit the car show Dec 8 at the San Pedro Catholic Church parking lot. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save The Florida West Coast Car Club hosted a show to benefit San Pedro Catholic Church on Saturday, Dec. 8 at the church’s parking lot. There was music, food, trophies, 50/50 and other entertainment for those attending. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Featured Businesses Charlotte Sun 23170 Harborview Road, Port Charlotte, FL 33980 941-206-1000 Website Executive Cooling & Heating 1205 Elizabeth Street Suite D, Punta Gorda, FL 33950 941-637-9800 Website Kobie Complete Heating & Cooling Inc. 533 Paul Morris Dr, Englewood, FL 34223 941-474-3691 Website Punta Gorda Farmers Market Taylor St at W Olympia Ave , Punta Gorda, FL 33950 941-391-4856 Website Florida Skin Center 13691 Metropolis Ave, Fort Myers, FL 33912 239-236-8322 Website Lemonbay Soap Co. 3502 N Access Rd #7, Englewood, FL 34224 941-460-6031 Website Maloney's Sod 1068 Sheehan Blvd, Port Charlotte, FL 33952 941-637-1333 Website Rum Bay Palm Island 7092 Placida Rd , Placida , FL 33946 941-697-0566 Website St. Andrews South Golf Club 1901 Deborah Drive, Punta Gorda, FL 33950 941-639-5261 Website Gulf Coast Urology 21260 Olean Blvd, Port Charlotte, FL 33952 941-625-1550 Website Bacon's Furniture & Design 17701 Murdock Cir, Port Charlotte, FL 33948 941-625-4493 Website The Springs at South Biscayne 6235 Hoffman St, North Port , FL 34287 800-576-4929 Website Illusions Salon 156 Booth St, Punta Gorda, FL 33950 941-505-5777 Website MCR Health Service 579 South Indiana Avenue, Englewood, FL 34223 941-460-1341 Website Parcel Express 2828 McCall Rd, Englewood, FL 34224 941-475-4999 Website Quigley Eye Specialists 20600 Veterans Blvd, Port Charlotte, FL 33954 941-200-1480 Website Harper's 1026 Red Bay Terrace NW, Port Charlotte, FL 33948 941-629-3490 Website Happy Home Services 2144 El Jobean Road, Port Charlotte, FL 33948 941-266-0115 Zusman Eye Care Center 3430 Tamiami Trail , Port Charlotte, FL 33952 941-624-4500 Website Englewood Community Funeral Home 3070 South McCall Rd, Englewood, FL 34224 941-475-9800 Website Find a local business Latest e-Edition North Port Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.