Gasps echoed across the room as guests learned doctors in Puerto Rico are operating on patients in the parking lots of uninhabitable hospitals.
In early January, a swarm of earthquakes rocked Puerto Rico including six that were a magnitude 5 or greater. On Jan. 7, Puerto Rico was hit with a 6.4 magnitude earthquake killing one person, injuring several others and damaging thousands of homes leaving 8,000 people homeless.
Despite receiving $130 million in federal emergency aid, the islands sustained about $3.1 billion in in economic losses and damage to structures including hospitals, power plants, homes, businesses, according to Puerto Rico's Gov. Wanda Vázquez Garced.
Locally, members of Hope for North Port wanted to help. They are accepting donations this Saturday.
"After Hurricane Maria, we did a collection and sent supplies over to Puerto Rico, they need help again," said Hope for North Port Executive Director Steve Leclerc.
Leclerc was the guest speaker at the Homeless to Home luncheon Tuesday at Heron Creek Golf & Country Club. He introduced Angela Berard of Hope for North Port to explain more about the collection.
Because of the aftershocks hitting already weak structures from Hurricanes Maria in 2017, doctors can't work in the hospitals. They also need supplies," Berard said.
She held up a plastic jar and invited anyone to donate.
HOPE for North Port partnered with Iglesia Neuva Esperanza to bring relief to Puerto Rico.
Operation Hope for Puerto Rico will be filling a 40-foot shipping container with supplies to be distributed to the Yauca area and surrounding communities of Puerto Rico.
Accepted items include: hygiene products (diapers for children and adults, baby wipes and baby care items, deodorant, BandAids, socks, toothpaste and toothbrushes, soap, sunblock, etc.), air mattresses, sleeping bags, blankets, camping tents, lighters, and other camping equipment, solar lights and tarps.
There is interest in this project was because some church members in North Port have family members in the region impacted by the earthquake and are still struggling.
"We're really targeting the children and elderly, because they're the ones really in trauma right now," Leclerc said. "Think if you had to sleep outside in Florida here for a month on end, those kind of comfort items [you'd want]."
On Thursday, Leclerc said enough monetary donations were collected to get the container on the boat, which will leave from Jacksonville.
"We are still collecting the money we need to pay the import tax in Puerto Rico," he said, adding the amount will depend on the weight of the container.
"We just want to fill this container completely as we can," Leclerc said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.