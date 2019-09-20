NORTH PORT — The public side of Amber Slayton is that of a no-nonsense, straight-forward city attorney.
She knows the law and advises the City Commission on what can legally be done on various matters.
But truth be known, she would prefer curling up with her three rescue dogs and just relaxing.
And while she never planned to be a city attorney, she loves where she ended up.
Slayton, 43, has been the city's legal chief since September, 2017. She has earned high marks from her supervisors, the five members of the commission. During a recent performance review, North Port Mayor Chris Hanks stated she is "the best city attorney we've had."
Slayton, one of Florida's youngest city attorneys, said she never sought out that career path.
"Life happens that way," she said during a recent interview. "I came here as an assistant and suddenly the chief position came open."
A native of Carthage, Texas, she worked in a law firm while in high school. "I filled in during the summer," she said. "And they liked me, so I was kept on."
She also worked for a radio station during the time in Carthage. "But I was drawn to law."
Slayton thought she would work in law in public service, and after earning her law degree from Baylor University, she started down that path with a firm in Dallas.
But a friend told her about North Port, and an opening in the city's legal department.
On June 1, 2016 she joined the city.
During an interview, she looked around her office on the third floor of City Hall and said. "I don't just like this job — I love this job."
Some city commissioners were concerned because she didn't live in the city of North Port. She lives in Sarasota. "My husband's job requires us to be there," she said. "Now, it's not so much an issue."
She is involved with various issues in Sarasota Country, including a position on the board of the Florida Center for Early Childhood in Sarasota.
"I like being involved with animals and children," she said. "It's just who I am."
