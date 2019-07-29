NORTH PORT - The public pushback on North Port's plans to build affordable housing in the northern part of the city has taken officials by surprise.
"There is a lot of misunderstanding out there," said Nicole Galehouse, the city's planning division manager. "They are picturing housing projects of old."
Today's affordable housing units fit right in with other complexes, she said.
"They are nice, attractive and desirable," she said.
In fact, the new complex will be the city's second affordable housing complex. Grande Court on Greenwood Avenue opened in 2005.
"For those worried about affordable housing resulting in an increase in crime, I've checked police records," Galehouse said. "There is no discernible increase."
In fact, Galehouse said, when she first graduated college, she lived in Grande Court for a year.
"It was fine. I liked it," she said. "No issues."
The new complex will be constructed using state of Florida Low Income Housing Tax Credits. State officials are concerned about the rising cost of living throughout the state.
In communities like Key West, 55 percent of the residents rent units and rents average above $2,000 per month.
Many service workers now have to be bused into the city due to lack of affordable housing.
The city announced a week ago its push to help Palm Port.
North Port city officials announced the city was awarded a $50,000 starter grant to build the housing, which will be on 8.44 acres along Price Boulevard just west of Toledo Blade Boulevard.
The 126-unit project will be just west of the intersection with Citizens’ Way. The developer, SP Port LLC, earns federal tax credits for building the complex.
The grants were the beginning for the development, Galehouse noted last week. A master plan is due in about six months. Ultimately, the City Commission will need to approve it.
The complex will have units for low- and medium-income residents. It will be near a Sarasota County Area Transit line along Price Boulevard.
City Manager Peter Lear called it a "great win" for North Port at a City Commission meeting last week.
According to the U.S. Census Bureau, 38.5% of city renters pay more than one third of their income for housing.
Galehouse said many of those protesting the construction of more affordable housing don't realize the urgent need.
"When they go out to eat, or seek other services, just where do they think those serving them are living?" she asked. "It's an answer we have to provide?"
