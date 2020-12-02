The city of North Port Annual rung in the 2020 holiday season with it's annual Tree Lighting Ceremony at the City Center Front Green on Tuesday evening. Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus arrived in North Port fire truck and did the honors lighting the tree. Kids took part in festive family friendly and socially distanced activities like bingo and writing letters to Santa. Most people, including the Clauses, wore their protective masks.
