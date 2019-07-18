NORTH PORT — "Show Me The Money."
That's the message from North Port city officials to Sarasota County after learning the county is receiving funds for 911 services that are intended for municipalities.
The funds are a result of new legislation, E911 to be exact, that was supposed to go to cities in Florida to improve and update 911 services.
The problem is, the funds are going to the counties and not to individual cities.
"When we found out about the funds, we met with Sarasota County," North Port Police Chief Todd Garrison told the North Port City Commission Thursday. "They told us: 'Well, you have never asked for them.' Then they told us they couldn't give the funds to us unless the law was changed. It's a state issue."
Sarasota County receives $180,000 monthly from the new law.
All 911 calls in North Port initially go to a Sarasota County emergency call office which then transfers them to North Port's 911 center at the police station.
The City Commission voted to write a letter supporting the Florida League of Cities to get the funds reallocated.
"We could sure use that money to update our services," Vice Mayor Debbie McDowell said.
Also Thursday, the panel accepted $33,500 from The Trust for Public Land, a non-profit group, to help build a bridge across a canal to allow the extension of the Legacy Trail to North Port.
"We know it's not enough," said Douglas Hattaway, senior project manager for the trust. "But, hey, every little bit helps."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.