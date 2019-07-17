NORTH PORT — As of Tuesday, the North Port SKY Family YMCA pool is closed.
At about 5 p.m. Tuesday, North Port city officials met with SKY YMCA officials and informed them a longtime problem with the decades-old pool wasn't going to be fixed and the facility was to be closed immediately.
Today, SKY Family YMCA officials said they were "disappointed" by the situation.
Erin Chokr, SKY Family YMCA director of marketing, noted the troubles with the pool have been known for years.
Previously, minor repairs have been made from time-to-time to keep the pool operating for its users. Along with YMCA members, the public was able to use the pool for $2 a day.
"We're really disappointed. We knew there was an issue with the pool," Chokr said.
But, even with that issue, the city had previously worked with the YMCA to help maintain the facility.
"The city of North Port owns the pool," she said. "The issues for which they closed the pool down for is an issue that's been there for years and years and years. The city would have to fix it."
But it wouldn't be an inexpensive fix.
"You would pretty much have to redo the pool," Chokr said.
North Port city officials responded Wednesday without surprise to the situation, putting some onus on the YMCA.
"I don't blame them (the YMCA) for walking away," North Port Mayor Chris Hanks said. "We decided not to invest in the pool because the pool is done."
North Port City Commissioner Vanessa Carusone suggested the SKY Family YMCA may experience trouble with its reputation.
"They are moving on, good," she said. "But now they have a perception problem on quality."
Aquatic center
A new aquatic center has been an issue of contention with City Commission members who await the new $12 million facility's opening.
Residents have been wondering when it would open. Construction began in June 2018 and — for most of the last year — July 2019 was the slated date.
That has been pushed back by at least a month, according to the city's website.
"At this time, construction is still in full swing on the North Port Aquatic Center," according to the city's website. "The contractor has scheduled Department of Health inspections for August. There are also several other inspections that are needed for the slides and concessions."
The dates aren't disclosed online, though.
"Once those are successfully completed, the city will be setting the official grand opening date," the website states. "We are looking forward to the opening of this new recreational amenity and appreciate the community’s patience and understanding as we work through final construction, inspections and safety plans."
Hanks believes the July opening date may be missed "by a couple weeks."
"We are close," he said. "But now we are in storm season. Did you see the weather (Tuesday)? We have tall towers there. We are OK on the schedule.”
Likewise, Carusone said she's OK with a delay. But there is another issue that concerns her.
"I am worried about where our high school swim team is going to practice. Do they get to use the aqua park or not? That answer just seems to keep on changing."
In the meantime
The SKY Family YMCA leases and operates the pool for the city. The ending of the lease gives the YMCA 30 days to move out of the facility. Chokr said that will be done within a few weeks.
The SKY Family YMCA is letting its members know they can use pools in Englewood, Venice or Port Charlotte.
No employees will lose jobs, Chokr said, noting the YMCA workers rotate between its Charlotte and Sarasota county facilities.
While there had been obvious signs the end was near for the pool that was opened by General Development Corp. when the area was still known as North Port Charlotte, SKY Family YMCA was a bit stung by the sudden closure.
"We're really disappointed that it happened quickly and we weren't able to do what we could with our members through the summer," Chokr said.
But she said officials hope to continue having a relationship with North Port residents and government.
"We've always had a good relationship. We've always worked well together," she said. "The relationship is ever-evolving. There's a lot going on in the city of North Port and the YMCA wants to be involved. We are always, always willing to work with and support the city of North Port and the community and the commissioners." - Email scott.lawson@yoursun.com - Staff Writer Thomas Harmening contributed.
