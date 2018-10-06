NORTH PORT — The North Port commissioners will get a small pay raise once Nov. 7 hits.
But despite confusion from the community, the pay increase is $1,600 a year — or $62 every paycheck.
Public commenters believed it was a $16,000 raise and online chatter had evaluated the raise to be much higher.
The raise comes after discussion at a Sept. 11 meeting. Commissioners decided to have their future income be based on residential growth.
On Oct. 1, 2019, the population measuring methodology will be implemented.
It will create a minimum change: for example, if the population went up between 50,000 to 100,000 residents, it is a 6 cent per person increase added to the commissioners’ annual salary. That increase can always be frozen if the city goes through an economic downturn.
Commissioners’ total pay increase of $1,604.47 will be implemented Nov. 7, the day after the election. Commissioners currently make $29,171.53. Whoever is the mayor would get a $1,200 increase to their salary due to increased demand on the job.
Before this change, commissioners could only get raises if an ordinance was passed.
The decision came with a bit of back and forth on the dais: some commissioners believed the salary should be a livable wage, while others argued this is a public servant job and should be a modest amount.
“I don’t want us to sit here behind the 8-ball (for future commissioners pay increases),” Commissioner Jill Luke said. She suggested a $32,000 salary. “I believe we are public servants but I don’t believe we have to be poor public servants; the same as I don’t think a preacher has to be poor because he’s a public servant. The government is for a common person to serve.”
The raise and methodology change was approved 4-1, with Commissioner Chris Hanks dissenting. He had an entirely different thought process on salaries.
“I think we’re overthinking what our positions are and I think there’s a better way to do this whole deal,” Hanks said. “I think we should give a little more leeway to staff, meet once a quarter.”
Vice Mayor Linda Yates, who will term out before this change takes place, suggested in the future significant pay increases should be brought to the voters.
“Moving forward I would anticipate and encourage, with the conversation we’re having, to put it on the ballot,” she said. “I think its an appropriate question as to what the commissioner salary should be and how it gets changed. That would be a clear way to get the public to clearly define what to set it as.”
Meetings can be viewed online at cityofnorthport.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx or on YouTube under “City of North Port.”
