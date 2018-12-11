NORTH PORT — The North Port City Commission will meet to discuss the city’s water supply needs during this year’s last regular meeting at 1 p.m. today.
The annual water demand projections is the only general business item on the agenda.
The commission will also announce the current vacancies and upcoming expiration dates for Boards and Committees.
The first regular meeting next year will be held Tuesday, Jan. 8 at 10 a.m.
