NORTH PORT — The City Commission meeting today will discuss a variety of issues, including protection signs for sand hill cranes, filling positions on city advisory boards and regulations of artisan markets.
The meeting begins at 1 p.m. in the commission chambers at the North Port City Hall.
Staff is requesting the commission authorize the posting of sand hill crane warning signs along Panacea Boulevard The state lists the birds as “threatened.”
Only 4,000 of the birds permanently remain in the state.
The proposed ordinance governing artisan markets would limit items such as tent size, drug use and smoking.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.