NORTH PORT - Sarasota County and the city of North Port honored Ukrainian Independence Day in two separate meetings recently.
At its July 9 meeting in Venice, the Sarasota County Commission declared Aug. 24 will be celebrated as Ukrainian Independence Day.
A few days later, the North Port City Commission followed suit and declared Aug. 24 will also be the city's celebration of Ukrainian Independence Day.
The county proclamation was "accepted with thanks on behalf of the Ukrainian-American community of Southwest Florida," the group said in a news release.
Ukrainian-American Club President Daria Tomashosky stressed "the importance of this proclamation not only to the Ukrainian American community, but to the people of Ukraine who are fighting against Russian aggression today to maintain their national borders and who work toward creating a true democracy in Ukraine," the news release said.
Among those at ceremonies were Ihor Hron, Roman Rondiak, Eugene Tomashosky; Vira and Bohdan Bodnaruk, Alexandra Popel, Doris Horbachevsky, Halia Lisnychyj, Victor Lisnychyj, Vlad Szpiczka, Olia Babchuk, Mykola Weremijenko, Roman Czaikowsky, Larissa Shpon and others.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.