NORTH PORT — The city's proposed five-year plan for art in public places received unanimous approval from the city commission late Thursday afternoon, but a lot more scrutiny lies ahead.
The plan, drawn up by the city's Art Advisory Board, calls for the city to emphasize art featuring subjects such as birds and tortoises and native plants. Commissioner Vanessa Carusone was critical of the focus on just flora and fauna, and said she prefers "a much broader eclectic mix of art in the city."
Commissioner Jill Luke said she wants to see more murals painted on the sides of buildings in the older part of the city, but realizes that would be up to the owners of those buildings.
After the vote, the panel asked that each part of the plan come back before the commissioner before being enacted.
"This is such a comprehensive plan, I need to see it in small parts," Carusone said. "It needs to be back before us on a step by step basis."
For example, several commissioners said they don't want a proposed "tribute wall" included in the five year plan.
The Art Advisory Board will continue to meet and fine tune the plan.
Email: tom.harmening@yoursun.com
