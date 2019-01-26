NORTH PORT — The city’s new economic development director says she has had many careers.
“I’ve spent many years in public, private and nonprofit organizations,” Mel Thomas told the city commission. “But I am very excited about being here in North Port.”
The position has been vacant since July.
Thomas assumed the post on Jan. 18, with an annual salary of $87,499.
She was previously director of business development services for the Economic Development of Sarasota County. Her resume also includes stints with Georgia Power, Georgia Institute of Technology and the nonprofit Know-How, Inc.
Why North Port?
“It’s growing and the potential here is great,” she said when addressing the commission. “This is a good place to be and I am pleased to be here.”
She takes over after a second half of 2018 when the city lost both leaders of its economic development team.
Ruth Buchanan resigned in September, two months after North Port Business Advocate Randy Welker also resigned.
Buchanan had been the city’s economic development program coordinator for more than eight years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.