NORTH PORT — The city is hosting its annual Community Baby Shower and Pre-School Expo in early April.
More information will be released in coming weeks, but officials are marking time and day from 10 a.m.-noon April 6 at George Mullen Activity Center, 1602 Kramer Way, North Port.
It is hosted by North Port’s Social Services Division along with Healthy Start Coalition of Sarasota County.
It is “for pregnant women and families with children up to age 4,” the city said in a news release.
“There is no cost to attend. The event will feature information exhibits, door prizes, refreshments, a Diaper Derby, activities for kids and much more,” the city said.
For more information, call North Port’s Social Services Division at 941-429-3700.
