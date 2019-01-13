NORTH PORT — The city is hosting yet another event to get people out of their homes and onto running paths.
And it’s a chance to celebrate the 60th anniversary of North Port’s existence along with “the golden age of Rock n’ Roll.”
The Rockin’ Run n’ Roll starts at 7:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 19 at the Morgan Family Community Center, 6207 West Price Boulevard. Registration costs $25 until Friday with it going up to $30 on race day.
“This inclusive event is open to all with the goal of getting people from all ages and ability levels to participate and have fun,” the city said in its description of it. “This is a recreational running event for runners and walkers of all abilities.”
It takes place covering Morgan Family Community Center, Butler Park along with Heron Creek Middle School.
“The course will be coned off through the parking lots and roadways of the center and park,” it said.
Morgan Family Community Center along with nearby open spaces will be set up for race registration and post-race ceremonies.
Awards go to the top three men finishing and top three women finishing in categories including: overall, masters, grand masters, senior grand master, veterans along with age group awards for 9 and younger; 10-15; 16-25;36-45; 46-55; 56-65; 66-75 and 76 and older.
“A portion of the proceeds help fund the Parks & Recreation Youth Scholarship Program, providing youth age 17 years and under from income eligible families with exposure to positive recreation experiences that promote physical, mental and social well-being,” the city said in an online posting.
More information can be found online at https://runsignup.com/Race/FL/NorthPort/RockinRunRoll5K
