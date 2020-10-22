NORTH PORT — Under North Port City Manager Pete Lear's proposed separation agreement, he would receive more than $127,840 in compensation and benefits from the city.
The proposed agreement is on the City Commission's agenda for Tuesday's night's meeting.
"This agreement shall not in any way be constructed as an admission ... of wrongdoing whatsoever against each other, or against any other person," the contract language reads.
The city and Lear must agree, per the contract, they do not anticipate any disputes between them or legal claims arising out of the separation.
"Nevertheless desire to ensure complete and amicable parting and to settle fully and finally any differences or claims that might otherwise arise out of the Employee's employment and termination," the agreement reads.
If approved, the agreement would go into effect Nov. 27, 30 days from Tuesday night's meeting. Until that date, Lear will receive his regular salary until the separation date, in addition to any other compensation, including a vehicle allowance.
Commissioner Jill Luke declined to speak on the specifics of the agreement, or her stance, citing possible Sunshine Law violations if she did so. She reiterated that she was grateful that Lear had come to the conclusion to resign, and the city could move forward to begin the healing process.
Mayor Debbie McDowell, who has also been a vocal proponent of Lear leaving his position, said she had not yet reviewed the document and plans to do so Thursday evening and Friday.
Commissioner Vanessa Carusone had not yet had a chance to review the agreement as of Thursday afternoon.
The commission will have 21 days to consider the agreement with Lear, and up to seven days following the approval to revoke the agreement, the contract states.
Lear's $127,840 request for compensation includes:
• 12 weeks pay: $37,260.06.
• 749.28 hours of sick leave: $58,162.93.
• 321.8 hours of annual leave: $24,979.76.
• Six months of COBRA health insurance payments: $7,437.90.
As part of the agreement, both Lear and the commission agree not to disparage each other either verbally or in writing. Lear agrees to cooperate with any litigation or proceeding which relates to his employment.
The commission will discuss the agreement at their meeting, set for 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 27 at North Port City Hall.
Email: Brianna.Kwasnik@yoursun.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.