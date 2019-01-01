The North Port Area Chamber of Commerce will hold the annual Meeting & State of the City Address Luncheon from 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 17 at Suncoast Technical College in North Port.
The chamber will be inducting the recipient of the 2019 Business Advocate Hall of Fame at this luncheon.
This award is designed to recognize and honor an individual that has dedicated their time and efforts in support of the business community.
The recipient’s name will be included on a plaque that will be displayed at the chamber office and will receive a recognition award at the luncheon.
This year, we are honored to announce that the recipient of the 2019 Business Advocate Hall of Fame is Ed Davis.
City of North Port City Manager Peter Lear will provide the State of the City address report and the chamber will present their annual report to the chamber membership.
Tickets for this event sell out every year. Cost is $35 per person for chamber members and guests. Table sponsorships are available for $350 (includes seating for table of eight, listing in the program, name at table and verbal recognition at the event) and 1/2 table sponsorships are available for $200 (includes seating for four people, listing in the program, name at table and verbal recognition at the event). The deadline to make reservations is Friday, Jan. 11.
Breakfast Club Networking
The North Port Area Chamber of Commerce will hold the next Breakfast Club Networking event at 7:30 a.m. Jan. 2 at the Longhorn Steakhouse Restaurant in Port Charlotte.
Longhorn Steakhouse is will open just for our chamber members and will be providing a delicious breakfast buffet for only $6 per person. The chamber will be using this event to seek input from our chamber members for topics they would like to be seen offered at our 2019 monthly Lunch & Learn Workshops.
The deadline to register and pay is today.
Business After Hours
The chamber will this month’s Business After Hours at The Springs at South Biscayne, located at 6235 Hoffman Street in North Port, from 5:30-7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 8.
This event is free to all chamber members and food, drinks and door prizes will be provided. Chamber guests are encouraged to attend to experience the power of chamber networking and see if the chamber can help your business grow and succeed in 2019.
New chamber members
The chamber would like to welcome the following businesses as new members of the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce: Balloon Excitement, LLC, CUBIC Advisors, LLC and Gelmtree Advertising.
For more information, please call the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce office at 941-564-3040 or visit www.northportareachamber.com.
Bill Gunnin is the executive director of the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce and can be reached at 941-564-3040 or email at wgunnin@northportareachamber.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.