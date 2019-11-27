NORTH PORT — It took nearly five hours Tuesday night, but the City Commission finally approved changes to the design for an expanded Price Boulevard.
After debate and resident testimony, the commission voted 3-1 — with Mayor Debbie McDowell dissenting and Commissioner Vanessa Carusone absent — to approve the design changes.
The changes call for a multi-use paved pathway for pedestrians and bicyclists; elimination of trees along the right of way; and narrowing the right of way from a 120 feet wide to 100 feet.
McDowell told the audience she has been "against this widening project from Day One."
She said the city has invested so much money in design of the thoroughfare to date — stated at $1.8 million by staff — "that I have no choice but to move ahead with it."
The road is slated to be widened from two to five lanes in 2020-21. The project runs 2.75 miles from Sumter Boulevard to Toledo Blade Boulevard.
The Price Boulevard project wasn't the only decision made during the meeting.
The City Commission also decided Tuesday night that it will revisit impact fees charged on new construction.
The commission hiked the fees back in June 2018, and the new fees applied to permits already in progress.
Builders complained the fees should not have been retroactive and the commission is considering rolling back the fee hike and set in process a new "grandfathering" of the old fees.
City manager Peter Lear estimated the builders with permits in progress paid the city an estimated $247,000 in increased fees. The commission is considering rebates.
Finally, the commission approved the establishment of "market gardens" in certain areas of the city. The vote was 4-0.
