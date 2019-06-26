NORTH PORT - The city is going to the birds.
The North Port City Commission on Tuesday night supported setting aside several parcels of undeveloped land in the city for Florida scrub jays.
The bird, listed as threatened and vulnerable, is native to Florida.
Development, however, has destroyed much of their native habitat. It is estimated the jay has lost as much as 89 percent of its range in the state.
About 6,000 of the birds are said to still exist - and they are known to exist only in Florida.
In 2018, several groups of nesting jays were discovered in North Port in the Spring Haven - Myakkahatchee Creek and the Constitution Avenue areas.
The jays seek out scrubby flat woods for nest building.
The panel agreed to write in support of protecting the lands. The support was requested by Sarasota County's Environmentally Sensitive Lands Oversight Committee.
In addition, the commission instructed City Manager Peter Lear to continue to pursue purchasing the land, which is currently privately owned. They asked that he continue to secure the property
Lear reported he has approached the land owners "and I must report that we are currently astronomically apart on terms."
Commissioner Jill Luke asked that Lear "make it a priority so we are not still working on this in another year."
In other action on Tuesday night, the commission gave Aldi Grocery the initial green light to expand its North Port store.
The store, located on Tamiami Trail, will expand by 2,107 square feet.
Aldi representatives told the panel that the Essen, Germany, grocery chain is trying to standardize its stores and it needs more room at the North Port location. It also said a study of the present parking at the store shows that it has more parking spots than needed.
"I love that store," Luke said. "Thank you for investing in North Port."
The commission also gave initial support to a plan by the National League of Cities to offer homeowners protection against water and sewer issues on their private property.
The plan is slated to come back before the panel at its July meeting.
