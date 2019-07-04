Staff Report
NORTH PORT — Anticipating thousands to check out its annual Freedom Festival event, this time at CoolToday Park in West Villages, North Port officials are planning for traffic control days in advance.
The city collaborated with the Florida Department of Transportation for the traffic plan, it announced this week.
The day begins at 4 p.m. at the new facility for the Atlanta Braves spring training at 18800 S. West Villages Parkway.
Parking will be free but people are encouraged to carpool, according to a North Port news release. The city noted people should be prepared for “congestion and slow-moving traffic as you enter and exit the park.”
“We all want a Fourth of July holiday to remember,” North Port Parks & Recreations Communications Director Laura Ansel said in the news release. “Let’s plan ahead, make smart decisions on the road and have a good time with family and friends.”
There are three routes in and out of the park that the traffic flow will be based on:
• People traveling from North Port and other areas east of the park must enter through West Villages Parkway.
• People traveling from Interstate 75 must go south on River Road, turn right at U.S. 41/Tamiami Trail and turn left at West Villages Parkway.
• People traveling from Venice and other areas west of the park must enter by turning at Preto Boulevard and turn left on Playmore Boulevard.
Exiting the facility will include opposite instructions, the city noted.
The event has been a North Port staple since 2004 — previously at North Port High School.
While the event is moving, residents can still expect a similar gathering as years in past. It is a little bigger this year, thanks to the space at CoolToday Park.
“We have a few added activities,” Ansel said.
The Freedom Festival used to open at 6 p.m.; this year, the event will open about 4 p.m. Thursday.
Ansel said there will be food trucks and nonprofit booths set up. The nonprofit booths will inside CoolToday Park along the concourse.
A band will play on the field and kids will have an opportunity to run the bases of the spring training home of the Atlanta Braves. Their first year in North Port is the year the city celebrates its 60th anniversary since it was incorporated.
Fittingly, a diamond is the recommended gift for a 60th anniversary.
“For the 60th, they’ll be doing a Diamond Run. Kids can run the bases,” Ansel said.
The Diamond Run is at 4:45 p.m. with opening ceremonies at 6 p.m.
Bands will perform with two shows — one at 6:30 p.m. and a second at 8:15 p.m. The fireworks are set to begin about 9 p.m. and end around 9:30 p.m.
The city is reminding attendees not to bring fireworks, sparklers, animals nor stickers.
