NORTH PORT — The city has been named one of the safest places to live in Florida.
The annual safe place survey is conducted by The Home Security Advisor, a home alarm system company.
North Port was cited as the 10th safest place to live among cities of more than 50,000 population. The city has also placed high in previous annual polls conducted by the company. The North Port Police Department shared news of its ranking Thursday on its facebook page.
“We are actually rated safer than many smaller cities in the state,” said Josh Taylor, a spokesperson for North Port Police Department. “We take pride in being recognized for our efforts to keep the city’s residents safe.”
The survey measured violent crimes and property crimes reported in the city.
Unfortunately, the survey came out just days before a quick spat of crime and violence hit the area.
A man was killed by police when he allegedly threatened them.
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement’s Special Operations Team was serving a narcotics search warrant at North Port house when a man armed with a machete confronted them around Friday night, according to an FDLE news release.
Agents shot the man, identified as Fernando Mora, 57. Agents called paramedics and gave first aid to Mora, but he was pronounced dead at the scene, the release stated. No agents were injured.
Then, early Saturday, a couple died in what police are deeming a murder-suicide.
Along with those deaths, police had dealt with a rash of car break-ins during the last several weeks. Authorities said Thursday they had made arrests they believe are related to the burglaries.
But it’s unclear what type of statistical meaning those crimes will have in next year’s survey. The survey is measured per 100,000 residents.
The safest place to live in Florida according to the survey? Satellite Beach, followed by Marco Island.
