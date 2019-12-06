The city of North Port recognized the North Port Lions Club, which celebrated its 50th anniversary in November. The club member volunteers work hard to provide hundreds of vision screenings for adults and children in the community, as well as eyeglass vouchers, blood-sugar and diabetes screenings in the community each year. The club is preparing to present the city with a commemorative bench in recognition of its 50 years of service to the community. Pictured at the presentation at Tuesday night’s City Council meeting are, from left, Lions Club members Jay Mondry, Pete Bellair, Jan Bellair, Jackie Lee, Sheila Doucette, Phyllis Bradley, Ward Bradley, Vice Mayor Jill Luke, Mayor Debbie McDowell, and Commissioners Vanessa Carusone and Pete Emrich.