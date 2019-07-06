Staff Report
NORTH PORT — The H2O is A-OK in North Port.
The city recently released its yearly Drinking Water Quality Report, also known as its Consumer Confidence Report which describes sourcing, quality and drinking water treatment, it states in a news release.
“(North Port) is pleased to announce that the report indicated that North Port city drinking water meets and exceeds all federal and state drinking water quality standards,” the city states.
“The CCR is designed to provide consumers direct access to a comprehensive chart summarizing the city’s year-round testing and monitoring of water in 2018,” the news release stated. “Also included are details about the sources and quality of water the city delivers to customers, as well as other articles of interest and tips such as water conservation and Go Green options.”
Drinking water in North Port mainly comes from Myakkahatchee Creek along with some water coming from Cocoplum waterway and some surface water purchased from Peach River Manasota Regional Water Supply Authority, the city’s report states. It is treated from the city’s water treatment facility adjactent to the Myakkahatchee Creek.
The report is available online at www.northportccr.com with printed copies available at City Hall in North Port.
Residents can look at printed copies of the report by going to Cashiering and Customer Care Office at City Hall, 4970 City Hall Blvd., first floor from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday or by calling North Port Utilities at (941) 429-7122.
