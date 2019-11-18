Staff Report
North Port has its newest landmark, a 10-foot-tall steel statue of a roseate spoonbill, a bird native to Florida and often seen in quieter parts of the city.
City officials unveiled the piece Saturday during a brief ceremony at the artwork’s new home at Price and Sumter boulevards. It was created by artist Donald Gialanella, who lives in both New Jersey and St. Petersburg, and has pieces on display in Orlando, Pompano Beach, the city of Tamarac, and other places, including the Dali Museum of Art in St. Petersburg.
The city commissioned the piece with the help of the Art Advisory Board for $10,000. There was some talk about painting it pink, which is the natural color of spoonbills, but the artist requested it be left unpainted. “It will be incredibly strong, weatherproof and safe for human interaction,” he told city officials in May.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.