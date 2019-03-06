NORTH PORT — After more than a year of discussion and four public presentations, the North Port City Commission on Tuesday slammed the door on working with a group called the North Port Partnership for Creative Economies.
The partnership group, headed by Rich Suggs, had proposed enhancing the city’s Economic Development department by soliciting more businesses to the city. They had asked for $30,000 from the city to fund activities.
The pitch Tuesday to the commission was made by Barbara Langdon and Peter Bartolotta. Suggs was not present.
They proposed a partnership where, working with city staff, they brought companies desiring to relocate to the city’s attention.
Bartolotta said the result would be “more industries and commercial ventures coming into North Port.”
Vice Mayor Debbie McDowell said the city had hired a new economic development manager in the past month “and we should give her a chance to get her feet on the ground.”
The new manager, Pamela Thomas, was not at the meeting.
McDowell was the first to speak up about breaking the city’s ties to the partnership group.
“I’ve sat through four of these presentations and I sure don’t want to sit through a fifth or a sixth,” she said.
Commissioner Pete Emrich also stated he did not want to continue the dialogue, as did Jill Luke.
While Mayor Chris Hanks did not formally vote on the issue, he took the opportunity to refute ethics charges that he had a business relationship with Suggs.
“I want to make it clear that I have had zero relationship with Mr. Suggs that could be viewed as inappropriate and zero conflict of interest,” he said.
Ethics charges were filed against Hanks in early February.
After the commission’s decision, Bartolotta said he wasn’t surprised.
“We knew where they were headed,” he said.
McDowell, on the other hand, said “Thank God it’s over” and thanked her fellow commissioner for closing the door on future discussions.
In other action Tuesday, the commission approved a $1 million contract for police body cameras.
The contract, with Axon Enterprise, Inc. of California, will run through 2025.
North Port Police Chief Todd Garrison said the funds will allow the city to have body cameras for every patrol officer in the city.
