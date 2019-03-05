NORTH PORT — The city’s quest for an ordinance regulating removal of trees was slammed Monday afternoon.
Following a two-hour discussion of how other Florida cities regulate removal of trees, the North Port City Commission asked staff to continue work on a rule to preserve trees during construction.
But a city resident took issue with the pace the city is taking on such a rule.
“You’re kicking the can down the road again,” Chuck English told the panel. “For two years, you’ve been screwing with this while developers continue to destroy trees in the city as they build more homes.”
English, a 35-year resident of the city and former commission candidate, said the practice of developers to clear cut lots before they start to build “is just stupid. Draw up an ordinance, pass it and get on with enforcing it.”
Vice Mayor Debbie McDowell said she agreed with English.
“What’s it been, two years, that we have talked about this? Let’s get a crystal-clear ordinance and then proceed.”
She then asked the city staff when they could come back with a proposed ordinance and was told they could do that by June.
“Then let’s do it,” she said.
After the meeting, English said developers want the city to delay “so they can keep doing what they are doing. They have been having their own way here, but it’s time they have some restrictions placed in them.”
