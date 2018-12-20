NORTH PORT - The region is being hit by a cold front today, bringing wind, thunderstorms and heavy rains that have left North Port roads flooded.
In anticipation of the line of storms, Sarasota County Schools announced Wednesday it has canceled all after-school activities for today.
Rainfall expected for the area through Friday could reach 2½ inches, according to the National Weather Service of Tampa Bay.
There will be a slight chance of an isolated tornado, according to forecaster, Rodney Wynn.
Already on Thursday, several tornado warnings have been issued for the Tampa area - although no reports of damage have been reported.
The storms are causing difficult drives on the interstates, state roads and local drives.
The rain is expected to taper off after 7 p.m. with a lingering 30-50 percent chance through Friday, which will quiet down late Friday night.
The low for tonight will reach 64 degrees, 61 on Friday night, further dropping to 49 Saturday night, and 42 Sunday night, before temperatures will get back up into a low of 50s next week.
Sarasota County’s school district decided to cancel the activities due to an abundance of caution because of the severe weather moving through the area.
(1) comment
2.5" by Friday? I live in Venice and in the space of a few hours this morning my in ground pool water level rose by 12 inches and overflowed into my back yard. So, Venice must have gotten hit harder than North Port.
