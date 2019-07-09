NORTH PORT — The city's relationship with the SKY Family YMCA was on the agenda Tuesday morning.
The city has drained all support for renovations at the North Port SKY Family YMCA pool in Dallas White Park.
In a 4-1 vote Tuesday morning, the North Port City Commission decided to end funding for renovations at the aging facility.
The city had been given until Sept. 21 to make improvements to the pool by the Sarasota County Health Department.
After discussion, the commissioners decided repairs needed would close the facility for up to a year.
The city plans to open a $12 million aquatic center later this month that will include a 25-meter stretch pool, a lazy river, two slides, a kids area with zero entry and other amenities.
While that new project has been in progress for about a year, the ultimate closing of the YMCA pool led to one commissioner suggesting North Port needed to assist the older pool.
"I went back over our minutes and at no time did this commission decide that the Dallas White facility be closed once the new facility opened," Commissioner Vanessa Carusone said. "We have neglected this facility and it is time we pony up."
Carusone's motion to seek bids on rehabilitating the facility died for a lack of a second.
Vice Mayor Debbie McDowell then moved to not spend money on improvements.
"This pool is definitely at the end of its life," McDowell said. "It's time we recognize it."
The motion passed 4-1 with Carusone dissenting.
The pool is nearly as old as the city, being originally built in 1960 by General Development Corp. Originally operated by the city and then Sarasota County, it's been under the assignment of the YMCA since 2005.
The commission also did not take action on a letter from the SKY Family YMCA that alerted them the group would not continue child care services at the Al Goff facility after Sept. 30. The YMCA announced its intentions last week that the last day of September will be its last day operating the facility in a building it deems “substandard.”
SKY Family YMCA officials expressed its commitment to North Port and hopes the city will be a “long-term partner.”
The city responded by saying impacted families are also on the minds of North Port officials.
“The city wants to support families who need this service and we’re in the process of addressing the needs,” the city news release states.
City staff was asked to look at what improvements might need to be made to the facility.
