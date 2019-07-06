NORTH PORT — A long, extensive City Commission meeting is slated for Tuesday.
Among the topics of the day will be a water improvement contract; the city's relationship with the YMCA; updates on West Villages and voting on food trucks to operate in the city.
YMCA
Toward the end of the agenda set for Tuesday is the SKY Family YMCA's notice that it intends to close its child care facility at Al Goll. The YMCA announced its intentions last week that Sept. 30 will be its last day operating the facility in a building it deems "substandard."
SKY Family YMCA officials expressed its commitment to North Port and hopes the city will be a “long-term partner.”
However, it said, “because the city has clearly expressed their unwillingness to identify renovation funds for your facility in which we provide child care services in Dallas White Park, we will no longer continue to provide programming in a facility that falls far below generally accepted industry standards.”
The city responded by saying impacted families are also on the minds of North Port officials.
“The city wants to support families who need this service and we're in the process of addressing the needs,” the city news release states.
The news release said the commissioners will look at the situation Tuesday and “hopes there could be room for negotiation to come up with a mutually agreeable, viable solution for our community and the children that live in it.”
Somewhat related, the North Port SKY Family YMCA pool is also on the agenda. Several commissioners have criticized the pool as well. Its most recent inspection found several violations, including cracks in the pool surface, problems with pressure and vacuum gauges for pumps and flow-rate equipment that needed repair.
Food trucks
The city will give a second reading to an ordinance for allowing mobile food vendor permits for food and ice cream trucks in the city.
Currently, food trucks are only allowed at special events in the city. However, according to North Port documents, officials understand there is a greater demand for a "variety of food" and food trucks are a "growing industry" in the country.
There will be permitting necessary for food vendors through the city.
School resource officers
The City Commission will vote on an agreement between the city and Imagine School North Port for the facility's school resource officer program. Imagine School North Port will pay $139,346 to the city in return with the city providing two SROs to Imagine Schools: one at the elementary and one at the upper campus.
The new agreement runs until June 30, 2020.
Water improvement work
The City Commission will vote on a more than $725,000 contract for Andrew Sitework for the city's water distribution improvements project.
Andrew Sitework's contract is for the base of $725,369 with another $36,268 as a possible contingency.
West Villages
The North Port Planning Department will give an update on all things West Villages.
The last updated plan, OK'd in July 2018, show concepts for the area — including locations for Sarasota Memorial Hospital health care center in front of State College of Florida and a Sarasota County Schools facility behind the property along West Villages Parkway.
That map also features two proposed ideas for new villages on the east side of River Road south of U.S. 41. As of now, the concepts are only designated as Village H and Village L.
It will also look at plats for 67 new single family lots at West Village's Oasis along with a proposed plat approval for seven commercial lots at West Villages Marketplace.
ULDC
The firm of Calvin, Giordano & Associates of Clearwater will give a 15-page recommendation for the city's Unified Land Development Code.
The ULDC has been the focus of work that began with workshops in November as the city sought an analysis and potential updates for the document that guides development in North Port.
City manager
The City Commission is releasing its review of City Manager Pete Lear. The individual evaluations largely commended his work. Mayor Chris Hanks gave him an overall 4 out of 5, calling Lear "highly effective" and deeming him a "great asset to the city."
Vice Mayor Debbie McDowell gave him a 3.5 out of 5 and said she's seen "great improvements" with him in the last year.
Commissioner Pete Emrich gave him a 4 overall, saying Lear does "an amazing job" for the city.
Commissioner Vanessa Carusone awarded him a 4 as well, writing "everyone has room for improvement yet you're nearly perfect in many ways."
Commissioner Jill Luke gave him a 3.9 overall, nicking him for inconsistency when it comes to execution of policy.
In his self-evaluation, he gave himself a 4 out of 5, giving his own lowest mark for execution of policy and noting "learning the many laws and policies, including the ever-changing ones, is a constant work in progress."
Meeting online
The City Commission meets at 10 a.m. Tuesday in the City Commission Chambers at City Hall. Meetings of the North Port City Commission can be viewed online at cityofnorthport.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx or on YouTube under “City of North Port.”
