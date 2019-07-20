^pBy VICTORIA

^pVILLANUEVA-MARQUEZ

Staff Writer

NORTH PORT — The city of North Port will host a Back to School Resource Fair next month for low- and moderate-income families.

The event will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Aug. 3 at the Morgan Family Community Center.

Parents can register for the event from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at the city’s Family Service Center.

Parents who cannot walk in during allotted times, can receive further instructions on how to register by contacting Brittany Rainey at Brainey@cityofnorthport.com.

In order to receive backpacks and school supplies, parents will be required to provide proof of income and North Port residency, according to the city’s website.

School supplies include binders, composition notebooks, crayons, No. 2 pencils, highlighters, glue sticks, tissues, rulers and backpacks, among others.

Parents who are over the tax bracket may still be able to receive assistance, depending on community donations.

For more information, parents can contact the city’s Social Services Division at 941-429-3700.

