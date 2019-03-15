NORTH PORT — The city of North Port and Sarasota County Hazardous Waste Management are hosting a community household hazardous waste collection event Saturday.
The event runs from 8 a.m. to noon at North Port City Hall, 4970 City Hall Blvd.
The event is for North Port residents only and proof of residency may be requested before any waste is accepted.
Sarasota County will only collect residential waste. Commercial or other organizational waste will not be accepted.
Sarasota County reserves the right to limit the amount of waste accepted at any collection event. Garbage, appliances, yard waste, ammunition, fireworks or flares will not be collected. The items listed below will be accepted at the event.
- Pool chemicals
- Automotive products
- Pesticides
- Fluorescent bulbs
- Paint Solvents
- Cleaners
- Adhesives and glues
- Fertilizers
- Tires
- Household fire extinguishers
- Propane cylinders (barbecue size)
- Unused prescription medications
- Sharps in rigid, puncture resistant, leak proof containers. Container will be exchanged for a new one.
