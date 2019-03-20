NORTH PORT — The city of North Port will be offering its two free signature egg hunt events in April for local families.
The city will host a Flashlight Egg Hunt for families with children ages 6 to 11 on April 12. The event will take place at 8:30 p.m. on the City Center Front Green, 4970 City Hall Blvd.
The city will hide 15,000 glow-in-the-dark eggs in hay throughout City Center Front Green, according to a news release.
Egg hunters will be divided into three age groups; 6-7 years old, 8-9 years old, and 10-11 years old. Children are encouraged to bring a flashlight and a basket to fill.
The next day, North Port hosts its Eggnormous Egg Hunt for families with children ages 3 to 9. The egg hunt will take place at 10 a.m. at the same location. Egg hunters will be divided into three age groups; 3-4 years old, 5-6 years old, and 7-9 years old.
Children are encouraged to bring their own baskets as they search for the 25,000 hidden eggs.
At both events, children who find an egg with a special ticket inside can redeem it on-site for an extra special basket from the Easter Bunny, the release said.
The city and Deep Creek Community Church will offer an Adaptive Egg Hunt section for children with special needs and their families.
The Adaptive Egg Hunt will include sensory eggs and other accommodations to ensure eggs are easily found and reachable, according to the release. This will allow egg hunters to search at a pace they are comfortable with.
The city is asking the community to donate prize baskets for the event.
Parks and Recreation will be accepting donations of pre-filled Easter egg baskets for the events until April 5.
Anyone interested in donating can drop baskets off anytime at the George Mullen Activity Center, 1602 Kramer Way.
