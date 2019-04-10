NORTH PORT — Talon Bay residents packed the City Commission chambers Tuesday to protest North Port’s plan to build an industrial facility along U.S. 41/Tamiami Trail at the entrance to their subdivision.
The city was considering two sites for the new facility — one along Pan American Boulevard and another at U.S. 41 and Talon Bay Drive.
More than 40 residents of Talon Bay addressed the commission during its regular meeting before the vote was taken.
All protested the development of the site into a public works administration building and a storage yard for pipe for the city of North Port.
It was a session that turned raucous at times.
Mayor Chris Hanks at one point threatened to clear the chambers if the crowd did not quiet down.
The residents said that since the opening of Save-A-Lot grocery store at the same intersection, they are unable to bike or stroll down the entrance road. The store opened last fall; it was previously a Walgreens that closed in 2016.
But, in the end, after two hours of discussion, the commission voted 3-2 to pursue the Talon Bay property, which is currently privately owned.
Commissioner Pete Emrich, who voted against the Talon Bay site, said he did not believe in putting an “industrial compound in that area. We should save it.”
But he warned the residents that “something will go in there at some point and we will not be your neighbors to stand with you.”
Hanks, who favored the site, told the crowd “Be careful what you wish for.”
“If you don’t get us, who knows what you will get,” Hanks said. “It could be much worse than a city facility.”
The City Commission vote authorizes consultants and city staff to begin negotiations to purchase the 18-acre site.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.