NORTH PORT — The city will continue to shape its 2020 budget with three workshops Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.
The sessions, to be held in the city commission chambers on the second floor of city hall, will feature budget proposals by City Manager Peter Lear. Each session will begin at 9 a.m.
The panel will focus on the capital improvement plan budget on Monday, the general fund budget Tuesday and the non-district budget on Wednesday.
This year’s city budget is $161 million. The city currently has 700 employees. There are proposals to fund operation of the new aquapark and add personnel to the police department.
The workshops are open to the public.
