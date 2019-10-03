NORTH PORT — Who will bear responsibility for the display of public art in the city?
That’s the question before the city commission when it meets on Thursday afternoon.
The main agenda before the commission when it meets at 1 p.m. Thursday is the five-year plan for public art in the city, which includes sculptures, murals and visual art hanging in public places. The proposed plan, drawn up by the city’s Art Advisory Board, calls for that board to regulate and change out art displayed in public places throughout the city.
From the large roseate spoonbill statue, which is set to be placed at Price and Sumter boulevards later this month, to the 36 paintings on public display in city hall, the five-year plan calls for a program regulated by an advisory board.
One of the proposed specifications requires that art should reflect the flora and fauna of the area and artists should be full- to part-time Florida residents.
The Art Advisory Board has also proposed a project where local artist can creatively decorate gopher tortoise sculptures that can be placed around town. Businesses could sponsor a turtle, and artists would decorate them, and they’d be placed in front of City Hall for a time, then disbursed around town.
Similar communities have done projects like this with manatees, dolphins, sea turtles, horses and bears.
The meeting begins at 1 p.m. Thursday at city hall, and the commission is schedule to review the plan at 4 p.m.
The public is invited to weigh in on the plan.
