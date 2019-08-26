By TOM HARMENING
Staff Writer
NORTH PORT — The city has started a campaign that has it flushing with joy.
Sewer protection.
A new promotion urges residents on the North Port’s sewer system to be cautious about what they put down the drain.
Poop, pee and toilet paper is fine. But anything else? No way.
“It’s an ugly subject, for sure,” said Colleen Hibbitts of the city’s sanitation department said. “But locally, the effects of sending non-flushable items down the drain and through the sewer system is causing problems throughout the system.”
What type of things are winding up in city sewers?
Hibbitts is quick to run off some of them: Wipes, paper towels, feminine hygiene products, fats, oils and grease.
That’s just the start of the list.
These items do not decompose and jam up pipes, lift stations and pumps. That causes system failures over time.
“This is an enormous issue and repairs take man hours and money,” she said.
The city has come up with a poster to remind residents of the “big three” items that can be put in sewers.
Even those residents on septic system would be better off if they heeded the city’s advice.
Items that do not break down, do not break down, whether they’re in sewers or septic tanks. Just as sewers have to be cleared of foreign items, the same is true of septic tanks.
