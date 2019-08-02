By TOM HARMENING
Staff Writer
NORTH PORT — The city has been awarded a top prize for its efforts in digital communications to residents.
One of the top three awards in digital communications will go to North Port officials in early September.
The city won for its work in developing the North RePort Audio reports to residents via electronic devices.
To date, more than 3,600 people have listened to the reports via its new app.
The national award is being presented next month by the City and County Communications and Marketing Association.
“At this point, we don’t know if we have won either the first, second or third prize” said Josh Taylor, spokesman for North Port. “We are honored because we are trying very hard to reach residents with news in the way they prefer to receive it.”
Taylor said the city will not learn what place they have won until when the group meets on Sept. 5.
The RePorts are available on nearly every electronic device. Recently, they were added to Amazon’s Alexa and Apple’s Siri smart speakers.
“Now residents can simply ask for the RePorts and they will play,” he said.
“We are pleased our work is being recognized,” Taylor said. “An informed city is a better city.”
It’s not the first time North Port has been honored. In 2016, it was honored with the Silver Circle Award for Overall Social Media Strategy along with other awards. It also placed for a Silver Circle Award in 2018 for its General Services Department communication plan, ahead of cities like Reno, Nev. and Tempe, Ariz.
